Wednesday Season 2 Cast: Full Guide to Returning and New Characters at Nevermore Academy

The cast of “Wednesday” Season 2 brings back fan favorites while introducing a slate of intriguing new characters set to shake up the Nevermore universe.

Returning Main Cast:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, the darkly witty and psychic teen sleuth.

Major New Cast Members and Characters:

Steve Buscemi as Principal Barry Dort, the new head of Nevermore Academy, whose mysterious agenda is set to challenge both staff and students.

as Principal Barry Dort, the new head of Nevermore Academy, whose mysterious agenda is set to challenge both staff and students. Billie Piper as Isadora Capri, the academy’s new head of music.

as Isadora Capri, the academy’s new head of music. Noah B. Taylor as Bruno Yuson, Enid’s new love interest.

as Bruno Yuson, Enid’s new love interest. Owen Painter as Slurp, a reanimated corpse entangled in the school’s secrets.

as Slurp, a reanimated corpse entangled in the school’s secrets. Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille, a student with supernatural links to the academy’s past.

as Agnes DeMille, a student with supernatural links to the academy’s past. Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump, Wednesday and Pugsley’s formidable grandmother.

as Grandmama Hester Frump, Wednesday and Pugsley’s formidable grandmother. Haley Joel Osment as The Kansas City Scalper, a doll-obsessed serial killer intersecting with Wednesday’s investigations.

as The Kansas City Scalper, a doll-obsessed serial killer intersecting with Wednesday’s investigations. Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairbur, chief psychiatrist at Willow Hill.

as Dr. Fairbur, chief psychiatrist at Willow Hill. Christopher Lloyd as Professor Orloff, a senior teacher at Nevermore.

as Professor Orloff, a senior teacher at Nevermore. Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood, an iconic teacher making her debut in Part 2.

as Rosaline Rotwood, an iconic teacher making her debut in Part 2. Joonas Suotamo as Lurch, the family’s towering butler—sporting a new look with Suotamo taking over the role.

This season’s expanded ensemble weaves together supernatural lore, ghoulish humor, and personal drama. New teachers and students, together with legendary Addams relatives, ensure the halls of Nevermore brim with secrets, danger, and plenty of the show’s signature dark charm.

With twists both in front of and behind the camera, “Wednesday” Season 2 remains a must-watch for fans of macabre mysteries and offbeat family sagas.