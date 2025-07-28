Wells Fargo Turns Bullish on Take-Two (NASDAQ: TTWO), Takes Measured Stance on Electronic Arts in New Coverage | TTWO Stock

Wells Fargo has initiated coverage of the U.S. gaming sector with a notably optimistic outlook on Take-Two Interactive, while maintaining a more cautious view on Electronic Arts.

The investment bank assigned an “Overweight” rating and a $265 price target to Take-Two, signaling strong conviction in the publisher’s growth prospects as anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI reaches new heights. ‘

Analysts project GTA 6 could sell a record 50 million units in its first year—well above GTA V’s 32 million—driven by global brand recognition, limited direct competition, and considerable pent-up demand. This bullish stance is further underpinned by expectations that new titles such as Red Dead Redemption 3 will fuel sustained peak cash flow through 2028.

Wells Fargo’s coverage suggests that Take-Two’s content pipeline and franchise longevity offer significant future cash generation. The firm uses a 25x multiple on estimated 2028 free cash flow, discounted back to present, to arrive at its $265 target—well above the current market price and ahead of most consensus estimates.

By comparison, Electronic Arts received an “Equal Weight” rating and a $168 target, implying a balanced outlook. While Wells Fargo acknowledges EA’s solid momentum, especially following strong returns in its sports gaming division and upcoming franchise launches, the analysis sees current valuation as reasonable given the company’s longer-term growth profile.

Projections for EA are in line with consensus, with the stock trading at 18x forward free cash flow estimates. Risks cited include mixed bookings guidance for coming quarters and competitive industry dynamics.

This coverage reset positions Take-Two as a compelling growth opportunity for investors, leveraging blockbuster titles and robust IP, while indicating that Electronic Arts’ recent gains have largely been factored into its valuation.

Investors are likely to watch developments in both firms’ game pipelines and financial execution closely as the landscape continues to evolve in 2025.