What happened to Brandon Blackstock? Kelly Clarkson shares heartbreaking news on ex-husband | brandon blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is postponing her Las Vegas residency to support her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who is ill. She has two children with him.

In an Instagram post, Clarkson said, “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.” She added, “While I usually keep my personal life private, my children’s father has been ill, and I need to be fully present for them right now. I sincerely apologize to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding.”

Clarkson did not share details about Blackstock’s illness. She shares a daughter, River Rose, 11, and a son, Remington “Remy” Alexander, 9, with him.

Brandon Blackstock is a talent manager and television producer. He began his career at Starstruck Entertainment with help from his father, Narvel Blackstock. Blackstock met Kelly Clarkson in May 2006 at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards, while he was still married to his first wife, Melissa Ashworth.

They reconnected at the 2012 Super Bowl. They went on their first date in February, got engaged in December, and married on October 20, 2013. Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in March 2022.

In a January 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Clarkson described the divorce as “extraordinarily hard.” She said, “You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to have that outlet for overwhelming emotions,” referring to her album Chemistry.