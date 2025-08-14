What is Lloyds Bank’s reported ‘£600 maximum’ rule? | lloyds bank new mobile banking feature

A recent article claims Lloyds Bank has introduced a new “£600 maximum” rule for all customers. Based on Lloyds’ published customer information, there is no blanket “£600 maximum” across all accounts and transactions.
Key points that help decode the headline:
- Cash machine limits: Lloyds’ stated daily ATM withdrawal limit for most debit cards is up to £800, not £600, subject to card type and account settings. Some customers may have lower limits depending on account type, card, security checks, or temporary risk controls.
- Card payments and transfers: Online and mobile payment limits are typically much higher than £600 and can vary by payment type (e.g., Faster Payments, new payees, international transfers) and by account. Additional verification can apply for new or unusually large payments.
- Credit card cash withdrawals: Lloyds highlights a daily cash machine limit for credit cards (historically around £500) and warns that credit card cash withdrawals incur immediate interest and fees. This is separate from debit card cash limits.
- Risk and fraud controls: Banks can apply dynamic limits or extra checks if they detect suspicious activity, if a transaction seems high‑risk, or if there’s a surge in scams targeting a particular payment type or merchant category. These measures can feel like a “maximum rule,” but they are safeguards rather than a permanent bank‑wide cap.
What to do if blocked at £600 (or another amount)
- Check your specific account’s limits in the Lloyds app or online banking; limits differ by product and customer profile.
- Try splitting a one‑off larger payment into multiple transactions, if appropriate, or set up a bank transfer from within online banking rather than via card rails.
- For higher withdrawals, use branch counter service with valid ID, or request a temporary limit increase through customer support.
- If paying a new beneficiary, complete Strong Customer Authentication when prompted and consider setting the beneficiary up in advance.
- For international or large domestic transfers, contact Lloyds to pre‑notify and verify the payment to avoid automated blocks.
- If you suspect a fraud‑related block, call the number on the back of the card or use secure messaging in the app.
There is no universal “£600 maximum for all Lloyds customers.” Limits depend on account type, card, payment method, security checks, and fraud‑prevention measures. If encountering a £600 cap in a specific situation, Lloyds can typically advise or adjust limits once security checks are completed.