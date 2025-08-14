What is Lloyds Bank’s reported ‘£600 maximum’ rule? | lloyds bank new mobile banking feature

A recent article claims Lloyds Bank has introduced a new “£600 maximum” rule for all customers. Based on Lloyds’ published customer information, there is no blanket “£600 maximum” across all accounts and transactions.

Key points that help decode the headline:

Cash machine limits: Lloyds’ stated daily ATM withdrawal limit for most debit cards is up to £800, not £600, subject to card type and account settings. Some customers may have lower limits depending on account type, card, security checks, or temporary risk controls.

Lloyds’ stated daily ATM withdrawal limit for most debit cards is up to £800, not £600, subject to card type and account settings. Some customers may have lower limits depending on account type, card, security checks, or temporary risk controls. Card payments and transfers: Online and mobile payment limits are typically much higher than £600 and can vary by payment type (e.g., Faster Payments, new payees, international transfers) and by account. Additional verification can apply for new or unusually large payments.

Online and mobile payment limits are typically much higher than £600 and can vary by payment type (e.g., Faster Payments, new payees, international transfers) and by account. Additional verification can apply for new or unusually large payments. Credit card cash withdrawals: Lloyds highlights a daily cash machine limit for credit cards (historically around £500) and warns that credit card cash withdrawals incur immediate interest and fees. This is separate from debit card cash limits.

Lloyds highlights a daily cash machine limit for credit cards (historically around £500) and warns that credit card cash withdrawals incur immediate interest and fees. This is separate from debit card cash limits. Risk and fraud controls: Banks can apply dynamic limits or extra checks if they detect suspicious activity, if a transaction seems high‑risk, or if there’s a surge in scams targeting a particular payment type or merchant category. These measures can feel like a “maximum rule,” but they are safeguards rather than a permanent bank‑wide cap.

What to do if blocked at £600 (or another amount)

Check your specific account’s limits in the Lloyds app or online banking; limits differ by product and customer profile.

Try splitting a one‑off larger payment into multiple transactions, if appropriate, or set up a bank transfer from within online banking rather than via card rails.

For higher withdrawals, use branch counter service with valid ID, or request a temporary limit increase through customer support.

If paying a new beneficiary, complete Strong Customer Authentication when prompted and consider setting the beneficiary up in advance.

For international or large domestic transfers, contact Lloyds to pre‑notify and verify the payment to avoid automated blocks.

If you suspect a fraud‑related block, call the number on the back of the card or use secure messaging in the app.



There is no universal “£600 maximum for all Lloyds customers.” Limits depend on account type, card, payment method, security checks, and fraud‑prevention measures. If encountering a £600 cap in a specific situation, Lloyds can typically advise or adjust limits once security checks are completed.