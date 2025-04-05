What is the ‘Hands Off’ Protest About? Date, Time, Locations, and More

The “Hands Off” protest, scheduled for Saturday, April 5, 2025, is shaping up to be one of the largest single-day demonstrations in recent U.S. history. This nationwide movement is a direct response to the policies and actions of President Donald Trump and his controversial ally, billionaire Elon Musk.

With over 1,000 events planned across all 50 states and more than 250,000 participants expected, the protest aims to send a powerful message about accountability, democratic integrity, and the protection of essential rights and programs.

What is the ‘Hands Off’ Protest About?

Hands Off! Anti-Trump protesters

The “Hands Off” protest is a National Day of Action organized by a coalition of progressive advocacy groups. Its primary focus is to push back against what organizers describe as a “hostile takeover” of American democracy by Trump and Musk. The movement highlights several key concerns:

Allegations of corruption and power consolidation under Trump’s administration.

Cuts to critical social programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Mass layoffs of federal employees under Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Attacks on marginalized communities, including immigrants and transgender individuals.

Rollbacks on environmental protections and consumer safeguards.

The name “Hands Off” symbolizes a collective demand to protect these vital institutions and rights from what protesters see as an unprecedented assault by Trump’s administration and Musk’s influence.

Date, Time, and Locations

The protests are set to take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, with events scheduled across all 50 states. The timing varies by location but generally falls between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM local time. Below are some key locations and their schedules:

Washington, D.C. : The largest rally will take place at the National Mall. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at the Sylvan Theater by 11:00 AM EDT , with speeches beginning at noon .

: The largest rally will take place at the National Mall. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at the Sylvan Theater by , with speeches beginning at . New York City : Protesters will gather at Washington Square Park at 3:00 PM EDT .

: Protesters will gather at Washington Square Park at . Los Angeles : Demonstrations will start at 3:00 PM PDT .

: Demonstrations will start at . Boston: A rally will begin at Boston Common’s Parkman Bandstand at 11:00 AM EDT, followed by a march to City Hall Plaza.

These events will feature speeches from prominent political figures, labor activists, community leaders, and performances by local artists.

Who is Organizing the Protest?

The “Hands Off” protest is spearheaded by a consortium of progressive organizations. Leading the charge are groups like MoveOn, Indivisible, Third Act, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Sierra Club, Black Lives Matter (BLM), and LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations. These groups have united under a shared goal of resisting what they see as a dangerous erosion of democratic norms.

MoveOn has taken the lead in coordinating logistics for many of the rallies. Indivisible has empowered local activists to organize events in smaller communities.

Together, these organizations aim to amplify the voices of everyday Americans who feel marginalized or threatened by Trump’s policies.