What Time Is the Military Parade in DC? Full Schedule for U.S. Army’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

The U.S. Army’s 250th Anniversary Military Parade in Washington, D.C., will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The grand parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will run until approximately 7:30 or 8:00 p.m. ET. This historic event is part of a full day of celebrations on the National Mall, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday and Flag Day.

Full Schedule for the U.S. Army’s 250th Anniversary Celebration in Washington, D.C.:

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Army Fitness Competition

Army Fitness Competition 11:00 a.m.: Army Birthday Festival begins (interactive exhibits, military demonstrations, live music, NFL Skills & Drills, and more)

Army Birthday Festival begins (interactive exhibits, military demonstrations, live music, NFL Skills & Drills, and more) 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Astronaut COL McClain ISS Livestream Workout

Astronaut COL McClain ISS Livestream Workout 4:15 p.m. – 4:58 p.m.: Official Ceremony and Cake-Cutting

Official Ceremony and Cake-Cutting 6:30 p.m.: Army Birthday Parade (best viewing south of Constitution Avenue; features 6,700 soldiers in historic and modern uniforms, military vehicles, flyovers, and marching bands)

Army Birthday Parade (best viewing south of Constitution Avenue; features 6,700 soldiers in historic and modern uniforms, military vehicles, flyovers, and marching bands) After Parade: Enlistment ceremony, concert at the Ellipse, and fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.

Parade Route:

The parade will start at Constitution Avenue NW and 23rd Street, proceed along Constitution Avenue, and end near 15th Street by the National Mall, close to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The Smithsonian Metro Station NW entrance will be closed, but the SW entrance will remain open for attendees.

Additional Information:

The event is free and open to the public; early arrival is strongly encouraged due to security screenings.

Expect large crowds, traffic disruptions, and heightened security throughout the city.

The parade will feature thousands of troops, historic and modern military vehicles, tanks, helicopters, and flyovers, celebrating every era of U.S. Army history.

This celebration is expected to draw over 200,000 attendees and will be one of the largest peacetime military parades in U.S. history, honoring the Army’s legacy and service to the nation.