WhatsApp tests Instagram link verification via Meta Accounts Center for iOS | Meta Stock

WhatsApp is testing a feature on iOS that lets users add verified Instagram profile links to their WhatsApp profiles by linking through Meta’s Accounts Center, aiming to curb impersonation and scams by showing a badge that confirms the Instagram account truly belongs to the user sharing it.

The verification label would appear in chat info, with visibility governed by the user’s privacy settings, while unlinked profiles can still share Instagram URLs without the trust badge.

The capability mirrors an Android beta under development and reflects Meta’s broader push to unify identity and safety signals across its apps, following moves like aligning WhatsApp verification badges with Instagram and Facebook conventions.

The rollout dovetails with WhatsApp’s new Safety Overview tool, which presents details about unfamiliar group chats—such as who added the user, the group creator, and member counts—to help people decide whether to stay or exit without opening the chat, part of wider anti-scam measures deployed this month.