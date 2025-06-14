‘When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go!’: CoComelon Is Back With a New Potty-Training Anthem

CoComelon is making potty training a little easier and a lot more fun with their newest video, “When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go!” This upbeat, animated song is part of the “CoComelon Can Help” series, designed to guide both kids and caregivers through the ups and downs of potty training.

“When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go!” is a fresh, catchy tune that turns potty training into a positive, encouraging experience. The video features familiar CoComelon characters who sing and dance their way through the steps of using the potty, making the process less intimidating for little ones.

The song covers everything from recognizing when it’s time to go, to washing hands afterward. Bright visuals and simple lyrics help kids understand what to do and feel proud of their progress.

How Does CoComelon Help With Potty Training?

CoComelon’s approach is all about making learning fun and stress-free. The “CoComelon Can Help” series tackles everyday challenges that kids and parents face, using music, animation, and humor to teach important skills.

For potty training, CoComelon’s new anthem:

Normalizes the process: Shows kids that everyone needs to use the potty.

Why Is the New Video Important for Families?

Potty training can be a tricky time for both kids and caregivers. Many children feel nervous or unsure, and parents often struggle to find the right way to encourage them. CoComelon’s new video helps by:

Reducing anxiety: The fun, friendly characters make potty training seem less scary.

What’s Next for CoComelon and “CoComelon Can Help”?

“When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go!” is just the latest addition to the “CoComelon Can Help” series. The show continues to create new videos that support families with everyday challenges, from bedtime routines to sharing and making friends.

Fans can expect more catchy songs, helpful tips, and lots of fun as CoComelon keeps helping kids learn and grow.