White House Orders Review of SpaceX Contracts Amid Trump-Musk Feud: What You Need to Know

The White House has taken the unprecedented step of ordering a review of SpaceX’s government contracts following a highly publicized feud between President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The move has sparked concerns about political interference in defense spending and the potential impact on national security and space exploration.

Why the Review Was Ordered

Earlier this month, the White House instructed the Department of Defense and NASA to gather detailed information on SpaceX’s federal contracts, valued at approximately $22 billion.

This directive came in direct response to a public and increasingly bitter disagreement between President Trump and Elon Musk, with sources indicating the review is intended to prepare for possible retaliation against Musk and his companies.

The feud escalated after Musk publicly criticized Trump’s policies and made controversial remarks about the president. Trump, in turn, threatened to reconsider all federal business and subsidies tied to Musk’s ventures, telling reporters aboard Air Force One, “We’ll take a look at everything”.

Scope and Implications of the Review

Political Motivations: While the administration has framed the review as a routine examination of government contracts, multiple sources suggest it is at least partially driven by the personal and political tensions between Trump and Musk.

National Security Concerns: SpaceX is a critical partner in U.S. national security, handling satellite launches and other space cargo for the government. Any disruption to these contracts could delay key defense projects and impact the nation's strategic capabilities.

What Could Happen Next?

It remains unclear whether the White House intends to cancel or modify any existing SpaceX contracts. Experts have raised concerns about the legal and practical feasibility of such actions, as well as the risk of political interference in matters affecting national security and the public interest.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment directly on Musk’s businesses, stating only that the administration is “committed to a rigorous review process for all bids and contracts.” NASA has reaffirmed its intention to “continue working with our industry partners to ensure the president’s objectives in space are met”.