Who Is Jason Day’s Wife? All About Ellie Day

Former World No. 1 golfer Jason Day has been married to his beloved wife Ellie Day since 2009, creating one of golf’s most enduring love stories. Their relationship began in an Irish pub in Ohio and has blossomed into a beautiful family with five children and a shared commitment to charitable work.

Ellie’s unwavering support has been instrumental in Jason’s successful golf career, standing by him through victories and challenges alike.

Who Is Ellie Day?

Ellie Day

Ellie Day, born Ellie Harvey, is a dedicated wife, mother, and philanthropist who hails from the small rural town of Lucas, Ohio. Originally working as a waitress and later graduating from beauty school, Ellie has transformed from a self-described “small-town Ohio girl” into the president of a charitable foundation and the backbone of one of golf’s most respected families.

At 35 years old, Ellie is two years younger than her husband Jason. Despite the global nature of professional golf, she has maintained her Midwestern values and down-to-earth personality that first attracted Jason when they met nearly two decades ago.

How Jason and Ellie Day Met

Their love story began in 2005 at Mavis Winkle’s Irish Pub in Twinsburg, Ohio, where 19-year-old Ellie was working as a waitress. Jason, who was just 17 at the time, was visiting the establishment with his golf coach and caddy Colin Swatton. Despite being immediately smitten with Ellie, Jason was too shy to approach her directly.

Colin Swatton, recognizing Jason’s interest, helped facilitate their first contact by providing Jason with Ellie’s phone number. This led to text conversations and phone calls whenever Jason was in the Cleveland and Pittsburgh areas for tournaments. Their friendship gradually developed over the following years as Jason pursued his professional golf career.

The couple didn’t go on their first official date until 2007, more than a year after they initially met. Their first romantic evening included dinner at Applebee’s and a horror movie—a humble beginning for what would become a lifelong partnership.

The Creative Proposal and Wedding

In 2009, Jason planned a uniquely romantic proposal that perfectly captured their relationship journey. He created a detailed scrapbook documenting their entire relationship from their first meeting through their years of dating. On the final page of the scrapbook, Jason asked Ellie to marry him.

The proposal took place atop Mount Jeezie near Ellie’s mother’s house in Ohio, making it even more meaningful by incorporating her family’s home. Ellie accepted, and the couple married in October 2009 in Barnville, Ohio, surrounded by family and friends in an intimate ceremony that reflected their down-to-earth values.

Their Growing Family

Jason and Ellie Day have built a beautiful family with five children spanning over a decade. Their children include:

Dash Day (born July 2012): Their first son, now 13 years old

The family currently resides in Forest Lake, Ohio, maintaining their connection to Ellie’s home state despite Jason’s international golf career. This decision reflects their commitment to providing stability for their children and staying close to extended family.

Ellie’s Role in Jason’s Career

Ellie has been Jason’s constant supporter throughout his professional golf journey. She frequently travels to tournaments and can often be spotted cheering him on during crucial moments. Her presence provides Jason with emotional stability and confidence, particularly during challenging periods in his career.

Jason has been open about how close he came to retiring from professional golf during difficult times, saying, “To be honest, I was very close to calling it quits. I never told my wife that, but I was OK with it, just because it was a very stressful part of my life.” He credits Ellie with never giving up on him and continuously pushing him to improve and return to the winner’s circle.

When Jason won the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Championship on Mother’s Day, he dedicated the victory to both Ellie and his late mother, Dening, who had passed away from cancer the previous year. This emotional victory highlighted how central Ellie has been to his career resilience.

Challenges and Memorable Moments

The couple has faced various challenges together, including Jason’s ongoing back injuries that have affected his golf career and tournament participation. Ellie has been his steadfast support through these physical and emotional difficulties.

One memorable incident occurred in 2015 when the couple attended an NBA game. LeBron James accidentally tumbled into the crowd and landed on Ellie, requiring her to leave the arena on a stretcher. Fortunately, she suffered no lasting injuries, and James later apologized and invited them back to another game.

Maintaining Privacy and Family Values

Despite Jason’s high-profile career, Ellie maintains a relatively low social media presence, occasionally sharing family moments on Instagram while protecting their children’s privacy.

She describes herself as “a small-town Ohio girl who happens to love a guy who is good at golf,” emphasizing that their relationship transcends the glamorous world of professional sports.

The couple’s commitment to their Ohio roots, despite the global nature of professional golf, reflects their shared values and Ellie’s influence on keeping the family grounded. Their decision to raise their children in Ohio rather than a traditional golf hub demonstrates their priority on family stability over career convenience.

Frequently Asked Questions