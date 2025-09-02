Who Is Jinger Duggar’s Husband? All About Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar has been happily married to Jeremy Vuolo since 2016, and their relationship continues to inspire fans worldwide.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star found love with the former professional soccer player, and together they’ve built a beautiful life with three children and a shared commitment to their faith.

Who Is Jeremy Vuolo?

Jeremy Joseph Vuolo was born on September 5, 1987, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Chuck and Diana Vuolo. At 37 years old, he has successfully transitioned from a promising athletic career to becoming a respected figure in Christian ministry and media.

The Pennsylvania native was homeschooled throughout most of his education, only attending Downingtown West High School for his senior year. He went on to graduate from Hartwick College in 2010 with a degree in Business Administration.

Jeremy’s Professional Soccer Career

Before becoming known as Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy made his mark as a talented goalkeeper in professional soccer. His athletic journey began at Hartwick College in 2006, where he quickly established himself as a star player.

At Hartwick College, Jeremy started in nearly every game across three seasons and earned the MVP Award for his outstanding performance. In 2010, he transferred to Syracuse University for his final season, where he continued his impressive streak by starting in almost every game, serving as team captain, and again being named MVP.

During his senior year at Syracuse, Jeremy played in 16 games with 15 starts, recorded 79 saves and three shutouts, and was even a finalist for the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award.

Professional Playing Career

After college, Jeremy’s professional career took him internationally. He signed with Finnish First Division club AC Oulu, where he started in 24 games and achieved 11 shutouts.

In 2012, Jeremy returned to the United States when he signed with the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer. However, his time there proved challenging, as he later described it as “one of the most difficult, while simultaneously being one of the most fulfilling” experiences he had ever had.

Jeremy briefly stepped away from soccer to focus on ministry but returned in 2013 when he signed with NASL club San Antonio Scorpions.

Meeting Jinger and Their Marriage

Jeremy and Jinger’s love story began in 2015 when they were introduced through Jinger’s sister Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald. The couple met while Jeremy was doing ministry work in Laredo, Texas.

Their connection was immediate and powerful. In their 2021 memoir “The Hope We Hold,” Jinger admitted that she “had never felt such a strong attraction to anyone”.

However, winning over Jinger’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, required dedication. Jeremy had to complete a comprehensive 50-page survey before being allowed to court Jinger. “It was intense, but I was actually pretty eager to fill it out,” Jeremy told Us Weekly in 2021.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2016 and married on November 5, 2016, at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Notably, their wedding kiss was Jinger’s first kiss ever.

Family Life and Children

Jeremy and Jinger have built a beautiful family together, welcoming three children over their eight years of marriage:

Felicity Nicole (their first daughter)

(their first daughter) Evangeline Jo (“Evie Jo”) (their second daughter)

(“Evie Jo”) (their second daughter) Finnegan Charles (“Finn”) (their son)

The family resides in Los Angeles, where they are active members of Grace Community Church. Jeremy is also employed by The Master’s Seminary, which is affiliated with their church.

Current Career and Ministry Work

After retiring from professional soccer, Jeremy has dedicated his life to Christian ministry. He is a Reformed Baptist (Calvinist) Christian who frequently shares inspirational content about faith, prayer, relationships, and grief on social media.

Jeremy and Jinger co-host “The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast,” where they discuss how faith has strengthened their marriage and explore various spiritual topics. The podcast has become a platform for them to share their experiences and connect with their audience on a deeper level.

