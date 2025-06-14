Who is John Hoffman? All on his wife Yvette and daughter Hope

John Hoffman is a Minnesota State Senator representing District 34, which covers parts of Anoka and Hennepin counties in the northwest Twin Cities suburbs. A member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL-Champlin), Hoffman has served in the Minnesota Senate since 2012, following a tenure on the Anoka-Hennepin School Board that began in 2005.

He is known for his bipartisan approach and his dedication to public service, particularly in the areas of human services, energy, environment, and health. Hoffman currently serves as chair of the Human Services Committee and has also held the position of minority whip from 2017 to 2020.

Hoffman’s entry into politics was deeply personal. He was motivated by the challenges he faced in securing insurance for his daughter, Hope, who was born with spina bifida. This experience inspired him to advocate for families facing similar obstacles, shaping his legislative priorities and commitment to community service.

John Hoffman is married to Yvette Hoffman. The couple has one daughter, Hope. On June 14, 2025, John and Yvette were victims of a politically motivated shooting at their home in Champlin, Minnesota.

Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds—John was shot six times and Yvette five times—but they are reported to be in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery. The attack has deeply shocked their family and the wider Minnesota political community.

Hope Hoffman, their daughter, has distinguished herself as a member of the Governor-appointed Young Women’s Cabinet since its inception in 2017

. She has been active in leadership development, grantmaking, and policy advocacy, and has spoken publicly about overcoming personal health challenges, including an amputation and ongoing health struggles. Hope’s resilience and commitment to equity have made her a respected voice among young leaders in Minnesota.

In summary, John Hoffman is a dedicated Minnesota lawmaker and family man, whose wife Yvette and daughter Hope have both played significant roles in public and community service. The family’s recent ordeal has highlighted their resilience and the strong support they have within their community.