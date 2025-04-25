Who Is Lorde Dating? Boyfriend & Relationship History

Lorde’s most recent relationship was with Justin Warren, a music executive and the American promotions director for Universal Music in New Zealand. The two were first linked in 2016, and their relationship sparked engagement rumors over the years after Lorde was seen wearing a diamond ring at public events.

Despite their long-term connection, the couple kept their romance largely out of the public eye, rarely appearing together and never officially confirming their relationship status.

In September 2023, Lorde hinted at a breakup in a heartfelt newsletter to fans, writing about “living with heartbreak again,” which many interpreted as confirmation of her split from Warren. Since then, Lorde has not been linked to anyone romantically and is considered single.

Lorde’s Past Relationships

Before Justin Warren, Lorde dated photographer James Lowe. The pair began dating when Lorde was 16 and Lowe was 24, a relationship that lasted from around 2013 to 2016. Their breakup reportedly inspired several tracks on Lorde’s critically acclaimed album Melodrama, including the hit single “Green Light,” which explores themes of heartbreak and moving on.

Throughout her career, Lorde has spoken candidly about the challenges of maintaining privacy in the public eye. She has emphasized her need for boundaries, stating that she values her time away from the spotlight and prefers to keep her personal life separate from her music career.

Is Lorde Dating Anyone Now?

As of now, Lorde is single and focused on her music and personal growth. Her recent statements and lack of public appearances with a partner reinforce her commitment to privacy. Fans respect her choice to keep her romantic life out of the headlines, allowing her artistry and authenticity to take center stage.