Who Is Matthew Macfadyen’s Wife? All About Keeley Hawes

Succession star Matthew Macfadyen has been happily married to accomplished British actress Keeley Hawes since 2004. The talented couple met on a BBC drama set and have built both successful careers and a loving family together.

Their enduring marriage stands as one of Hollywood’s most stable relationships, spanning over two decades of mutual support and shared creative endeavors.

Who Is Keeley Hawes?

Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes

Clare Julia “Keeley” Hawes was born on February 10, 1976, in Paddington, London. Growing up in Marylebone as the youngest of four children, Hawes came from a working-class family where her mother was a homemaker and her father drove a taxi cab.

Despite her humble beginnings, she attended the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School, where she trained in performance and elocution.

Hawes began her acting career at age 13 in 1989 and quickly established herself as a versatile performer. She supported herself through modeling as a teenager before transitioning fully into acting, working various part-time jobs at places like McDonald’s and Sainsbury’s while pursuing her dreams.

Career Highlights and Notable Roles

Keeley Hawes built her reputation through compelling performances in literary adaptations during the 1990s. Her breakthrough roles included appearances in Dennis Potter’s “Karaoke” (1996), “The Beggar Bride” (1997), and the acclaimed BBC adaptation “Wives and Daughters” (1999).

Major Television Success

Spooks (2002-2004): Hawes gained widespread recognition playing Zoe Reynolds, a top British spy in the BBC espionage drama. This role not only launched her to stardom but also introduced her to her future husband.

Ashes to Ashes (2008-2010): She starred as DI Alex Drake, a police officer mysteriously transported from 2008 to 1981, showcasing her dramatic range.

Line of Duty (2014-2016): Hawes received critical acclaim for her portrayal of DI Lindsay Denton in Jed Mercurio’s police corruption series.

Bodyguard (2018): Her performance as Home Secretary Julia Montague earned her another BAFTA nomination and international recognition.

The Durrells (2016-2019): Hawes charmed audiences as Louisa Durrell, earning her a BAFTA win for Best Actress in 2017.

How Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes Met

The couple’s love story began on the set of “Spooks” in 2002, though it wasn’t without complications. Hawes was newly married to her first husband, cartoonist and DJ Spencer McCallum, with whom she had son Myles. Despite the complex situation, Macfadyen was smitten.

“Matthew just came straight out with it and said ‘I love you’ in the rain one day,” Hawes revealed. “I thought, ‘Oh dear, here we go.'” Macfadyen later clarified that they maintained professional boundaries until Hawes’s first marriage ended. “We weren’t having an affair and it was a slow process,” he explained in 2005.

Their Marriage and Family Life

Keeley Hawes divorced Spencer McCallum in 2004, and she married Matthew Macfadyen in November 2004 at Richmond Register Office. Their daughter was born just one month later in December 2004, followed by their son in September 2006.

The couple has successfully blended their family, with Hawes’s son Myles from her first marriage becoming part of their household. They’ve been open about the challenges and joys of balancing demanding careers with family life.

Working Together Again

In 2023, Hawes and Macfadyen reunited professionally for the ITV drama “Stonehouse,” based on the true story of British MP John Stonehouse who faked his death in 1974. Macfadyen played Stonehouse while Hawes portrayed his wife Barbara.

“These characters and these real people are so different from us in every way and from our marriage and our relationship,” Hawes explained. “But the writing was brilliant, and we got to hang out and stay together.”

Macfadyen was equally enthusiastic about working with his wife again: “So often we’re sort of scattered in different countries. But the idea of going to work together was just great. We even took the dog.”

Keeley Hawes as Producer and Advocate

Beyond acting, Hawes has expanded into producing, founding her own production company to develop projects close to her heart. She also works with UNICEF as an advocate, demonstrating her commitment to humanitarian causes.

Her career achievements include three BAFTA TV Award nominations and one win, establishing her as one of Britain’s most respected actresses of her generation.

Frequently Asked Questions