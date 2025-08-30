Who Is Max Homa’s Wife? All About Lacey Homa

Professional golfer Max Homa has captured fans’ attention not just with his impressive PGA Tour victories, but also with his loving relationship with wife Lacey Homa.

The couple has been together for over a decade and recently welcomed their second child in August 2025. Their enduring partnership showcases how personal stability can support professional success in the demanding world of professional golf.

Who Is Lacey Homa?

Lacey Homa

Lacey Homa, born Lacey Croom, is a successful real estate professional and the devoted wife of six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa. She graduated with a degree in communications from California State University, Fullerton, and has built an impressive career in the real estate industry.

Lacey holds real estate licenses in both California and Arizona, demonstrating her expertise across multiple markets. She also owns and operates Croom Appraisal Services, a California-based residential real estate appraisal firm, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and professional acumen.

Beyond her business ventures, Lacey has developed a passion for photography, maintaining a separate Instagram account dedicated to her photographic work. This creative outlet allows her to capture beautiful moments and memories, often featuring the couple’s travels and family life.

How Max and Lacey Homa Met

The couple’s love story began in 2013 when they started dating after connecting online. At the time, Max was pursuing his professional golf career while Lacey was establishing herself in the real estate industry.

Their relationship blossomed over six years of dating, during which they supported each other’s professional aspirations and personal growth.

What makes their connection even more interesting is Lacey’s unexpected connection to the golf world. She actually went to high school with fellow PGA Tour golfer Rickie Fowler, who used to give her rides to school.

This coincidental connection to professional golf predated her relationship with Max, adding an amusing twist to their love story.

Their Marriage and Family Life

Max and Lacey tied the knot in November 2019 after six years of dating. The couple’s commitment to each other has been evident throughout Max’s professional journey, with Lacey frequently spotted supporting him at PGA Tour events, major championships, and even the Ryder Cup.

Their family grew with the arrival of their first son, Cameron Andrew Homa, born on October 30, 2022. Max jokingly named his son after his good friend and fellow PGA Tour member Cameron Young. Despite Lacey experiencing a complicated pregnancy and delivery, baby Cam was born healthy and happy.

In August 2025, the family welcomed their second child, Austin Homa, born on August 4, 2025. Max announced the joyful news on Instagram, writing, “Austin Homa! 8/4/25. My wife is a rockstar and Austin is very unsure of Cam (rightfully so). Our hearts are so full.”

Lacey’s Role in Max’s Golf Career

Lacey’s influence on Max’s golf career extends far beyond being a supportive spouse. Golf experts recognize that behind every successful professional athlete is often a strong support system, and Lacey provides crucial emotional and psychological stability for Max.

Her presence at tournaments has a calming effect on Max, helping him maintain focus and mental resilience during competition. This supportive environment has been recognized by other professional golfers who understand how essential a stable personal life is for professional success.

Max openly expresses his gratitude for Lacey’s support, calling her the “strongest, most loving person” he knows. On their second wedding anniversary, he shared his appreciation publicly, writing, “To the woman who has made my mouth hurt from smiling for 2 years, thank u @lacehoma. There’s nothing better than sharing this life with u.”

Balancing Career and Family

The couple currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, with their two sons and their yellow Labrador named Scotty. They’ve successfully balanced demanding careers with family life, often sharing heartwarming moments on social media that give fans glimpses into their loving relationship.

Lacey’s business acumen and Max’s golf career complement each other well. While Max travels for tournaments, Lacey manages her real estate business and photography work, creating a partnership that allows both to pursue their professional passions while maintaining a strong family foundation.

The timing of their second child’s birth in August 2025 was particularly significant, as Max was focused on securing his position for the FedEx Cup playoffs. This added pressure made Lacey’s support even more crucial during a pivotal time in Max’s career.

Life Beyond Golf

While golf remains central to their lives, the Homa family enjoys various activities together. Lacey’s photography passion often captures their family adventures and travels, creating lasting memories of their journey together.

The couple’s social media presence reflects their genuine happiness and mutual admiration. They share moments of joy, celebration, and everyday family life, showing fans that their relationship extends far beyond the professional golf world.

Their commitment to each other and their growing family demonstrates how personal relationships can provide the foundation for professional success while creating a fulfilling life beyond career achievements.