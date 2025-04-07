Who is NBA Ben10? NBA YoungBoy’s Affiliate Allegedly Shot in Baton Rouge

NBA Ben10, a close affiliate of chart-topping rapper NBA YoungBoy, was reportedly shot in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The incident, which has sent ripples through the hip-hop community, occurred on April 4, 2025, and has left fans and followers of the Never Broke Again (NBA) crew in a state of concern and speculation.

NBA Ben10, born Benjamin Fields on December 13, 1999, in Baton Rouge, is not just a social media influencer but also a key figure in the NBA YoungBoy’s inner circle. Known for his deep ties with the Never Broke Again crew, Ben10 has often been seen sporting ‘Slatt’ merchandise, a term synonymous with loyalty within the group.

His Instagram account, mgng10x, boasts over a million followers, where he frequently posts about NBA YoungBoy and shares glimpses of his own life, including photos of his sons, Tru and Ben.

The incident unfolded when Ben10 was out in Baton Rouge, making stops at various locations. According to reports, he was not driving but was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a woman, possibly a family member or close friend. While at a gas station, Ben10 was allegedly followed by another vehicle, which circled around multiple times before the shooting took place. The exact details of the shooting remain under investigation, but it’s clear that Ben10 was targeted, with the assailants firing at him as he attempted to exit the vehicle.

This tragic event comes at a time when NBA YoungBoy himself has been navigating legal challenges, having spent much of his recent years under house arrest or behind bars due to gun-related charges.

Despite these obstacles, YoungBoy has continued to release music, with his latest track, “On Me,” released on March 13, 2025. The shooting of Ben10 adds another layer of complexity to the already tumultuous life of the NBA crew.

The Baton Rouge community, known for its resilience, is now rallying around Ben10, offering support and solidarity during this difficult time. The incident has sparked discussions about the dangers associated with street affiliations and the need for vigilance in densely populated areas.

As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on this tragic event that has left a mark on the city’s heart.

NBA Ben10’s involvement with NBA YoungBoy dates back to their childhood, growing up together in Baton Rouge. Their bond was solidified when Ben10 joined the Never Broke Again crew at the age of 12, following a fight with YoungBoy that ended in reconciliation over a blunt. Since then, Ben10 has been a constant presence in YoungBoy’s life, often acting as his videographer, capturing candid moments of the crew’s rise in the music industry.

The shooting of NBA Ben10 is not just a personal tragedy but also a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the ongoing challenges faced by those in the hip-hop community. As the story unfolds, the focus remains on Ben10’s recovery and the broader implications for the NBA crew and their fans.