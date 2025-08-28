Who Is Steve Harvey’s Wife? All About Marjorie Harvey

Behind television host Steve Harvey’s success stands his devoted wife of 18 years, Marjorie Harvey. From their meeting at a Memphis comedy club to becoming one of entertainment’s most enduring couples, Marjorie has transformed from a fashion-conscious single mother into a style icon and philanthropist who has completely changed Steve’s life.

Who Is Marjorie Harvey?

Marjorie Harvey

Marjorie Elaine Harvey (née Bridges) was born on October 10, 1964, in Memphis, Tennessee, to mother Doris Bridges. At 60 years old, she has established herself as a prominent figure in fashion and philanthropy, earning recognition as the “Queen of Slay-cations” for her stunning travel photography and impeccable style.

Standing 5’8″ tall, Marjorie is of multiracial heritage and has always possessed a natural flair for fashion and entrepreneurial spirit. Before becoming Steve Harvey’s wife, she was already making her mark in the fashion world and raising three children from previous relationships.

The Love Story That Took 17 Years to Complete

The Harvey love story began like something out of a romantic comedy. In 1990, Steve was performing at a Memphis comedy club when Marjorie walked in late with her friend. As she took her seat at the front, Steve fell completely silent, mesmerized by her presence.

“I was late, and I thought he was gonna give me the business because he got real quiet. He was just staring at me,” Marjorie recalled during a 2018 appearance on The Steve Harvey Show. “I thought I was going to become part of the show. He finally realized, ‘Oh, I gotta say something.’ He was, like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. I don’t know who this is, but I’m gonna marry her.'”

Despite the instant connection, the timing wasn’t ideal for their relationship. Steve was married to his first wife at the time, and both had different life circumstances that prevented their romance from blossoming. They briefly dated but eventually went their separate ways.

Reuniting and Marriage

Fate brought them back together in 2005, and this time, nothing would stand in their way. Steve and Marjorie reconnected and began a relationship that led to their marriage on June 25, 2007. Their wedding marked Steve’s third marriage and Marjorie’s third as well, but both knew this time was different.

“When we reconnected, I still wasn’t where I wanted to be,” Steve wrote in a love letter to Marjorie for Good Housekeeping in June 2022. “Even though I was making moves, I had nothing. I was in a dark space for quite some time, and I think all the stars aligned for us at the right moment.”

One of the most beautiful aspects of Steve and Marjorie’s union is their blended family. Marjorie brought three children to the marriage: Morgan, Jason, and Lori Harvey, all of whom Steve legally adopted. Combined with Steve’s four children from his previous marriages, they created a loving family of seven children.

Their daughter Lori Harvey has become particularly well-known as a successful model and social media influencer, often appearing alongside her parents at high-profile events.

Marjorie’s Career and Fashion Empire

Marjorie has built an impressive career in fashion, establishing herself as a designer, stylist, and fashion blogger. She created her own clothing line called “The Lady Loves Couture,” which showcases her unique taste and eye for detail.

Her fashion blog has put her on the radar of the fashion industry, and she has become a sought-after figure who often attends high-profile events and collaborates with other designers. Marjorie’s impeccable style and fashion sense have made her a true fashion icon, inspiring women worldwide with her elegant and sophisticated looks.

With her Instagram account @marjorie_harvey, Marjorie has become a social media celebrity, sharing glimpses of her luxurious lifestyle, fashion choices, and family moments. Her posts regularly feature stunning travel photography, designer outfits, and heartwarming family content that resonates with millions of followers.

Philanthropy and Giving Back

In 2010, Steve and Marjorie established The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which “helps under-resourced communities receive the tools for success”. The foundation focuses on youth outreach services, working to build successful future leaders and provide opportunities for underprivileged communities.

Marjorie’s commitment to philanthropy reflects her kindhearted nature and desire to make a positive impact on society. Through their foundation, the couple has touched countless lives and continues to work toward creating better futures for young people.

A Marriage Built on Mutual Support

Steve has been open about how Marjorie completely changed his life for the better. “Marjorie changed the way I existed,” he told PEOPLE in 2012. “I’d never been in a healthy adult relationship. I’d never been loyal, I’d never been fully respected.”

Marjorie agreed, telling PEOPLE, “We’re best friends. It’s the first time either of us has had someone we can talk to about everything”.

The couple has faced their share of challenges, including divorce rumors and public scrutiny in 2023. However, Steve has consistently stood by his wife, praising her loyalty and faithfulness.

During his acceptance speech at TheGrio Awards in November 2023, he emotionally shared: “That woman right there [has] been down with me like four flat tires. That woman has been faithful to me, loyal to me. 85% of what y’all up here [are] talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there”.

Frequently Asked Questions