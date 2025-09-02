Who is Thomas Kail, Michelle Williams’s Husband?

Michelle Williams has found love with theater director Thomas Kail, a Tony Award winner behind some of Broadway’s biggest hits.

The couple first met on the set of FX’s Fosse/Verdon in 2018, where Williams starred as legendary dancer Gwen Verdon and Kail directed five episodes. Both were married to other people at the time, but their connection blossomed after their respective divorces in 2019.

“It’s a busy house, but it’s a happy one,” Williams told Entertainment Tonight in 2022 about their family life with three young children.

He’s the Mastermind Behind Hamilton

Kail, 47, is best known for directing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical Hamilton, which earned him the 2016 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical. He later adapted the show for Disney+, using innovative filming techniques to capture the Broadway experience.

“I always wanted to capture what it felt like to be in the theater,” Kail told Screen Rant in 2020. “My goal was to give home viewers ‘the best seat in the house.'”

Before Hamilton, Kail made his mark directing In the Heights, also by Miranda, earning a Tony nomination in 2008. The two have been friends since college at Wesleyan University, where they co-created the freestyle hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme.

His Career Beyond Broadway

Kail has also made his mark in television, directing Grease: Live! (which won him two Emmy Awards) and episodes of Fosse/Verdon. He recently helmed the Hulu limited series We Were the Lucky Ones about a Jewish family during the Holocaust.

Looking ahead, Kail is set to direct Disney’s live-action Moana adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson, scheduled for 2026.

They’re Raising a Blended Family

Williams and Kail now have three children together, plus Williams’ 19-year-old daughter Matilda from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger. The family is raising their children within the Jewish faith, with Williams studying Judaism herself.

“I’ve got to give a big shoutout to Christine,” Williams said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August 2025, praising their surrogate. “Our little miracle is thanks to Christine.”

Their Romance Timeline

Fall 2018: Williams and Kail meet on Fosse/Verdon set

April 2019: Williams separates from musician husband Phil Elverum

2019: Kail divorces Broadway actress Angela Christian

December 2019: Williams and Kail announce engagement and pregnancy

March 2020: Couple secretly marries during pandemic

June 2020: Son Hart is born

2022: Second son arrives

Early 2025: Third child born via surrogate

They Keep Their Love Private

Despite their high-profile careers, Williams and Kail rarely speak publicly about their relationship. However, Williams has acknowledged her husband during award shows, telling the audience at the 2020 SAG Awards: “Tommy, like everything else in our life, I share this [award] with you.”

The Virginia native graduated from Sidwell Friends School and Wesleyan University with a history degree before finding his calling in theater. “I didn’t go to Wesleyan thinking that theater was going to be anything that had to do with my life,” he reflected in 2023.

From their meet-cute on a TV set to building a bustling household with four children, Williams and Kail have created their own successful production both on and off stage.