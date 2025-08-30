Who Is Tommy Fleetwood’s Wife? All About Clare Fleetwood

English golfer Tommy Fleetwood has built one of the most successful careers on the international golf circuit, and behind his achievements stands his wife Clare Fleetwood—who uniquely serves as both his life partner and professional manager.

Their love story began in 2015 with initial rejection due to their significant age difference, but evolved into one of golf’s most compelling partnerships that seamlessly blends personal and professional success.

Who Is Clare Fleetwood?

Clare Fleetwood (née Craig) was born and raised in Manchester, England, growing up in a working-class family that instilled strong values of kindness, toughness, and the drive to excel.

Clare Fleetwood

After completing college, Clare launched her career in sports management at Hambric Sports Management, a boutique agency representing amateur and professional golfers.

Her expertise and dedication led her to rise through the ranks to vice president for Europe at Hambric, where she managed high-profile golf clients and developed comprehensive understanding of the sport’s business side.

Clare also served as a trustee of the Richard Burns Foundation, a charity honoring the British rally driver who passed away in 2005, demonstrating her commitment to charitable causes beyond golf.

How Tommy and Clare Met

The couple’s story began in 2015 when Tommy signed with Hambric Sports Management, where Clare’s brother-in-law Joe Fleetwood already worked. Clare became Tommy’s manager, initially maintaining a strictly professional relationship despite Tommy’s immediate interest in her.

“My brother, Joe, working at Hambric is obviously a big plus point, but I get on well with Clare Craig, too, who is vice-president of Europe,” Tommy told Golf Monthly in 2015. “She’s always been around on Tour, and I’ve chatted to her a lot over the years.”

The Initial Rejection and Age Gap Challenge

When Tommy first expressed romantic interest, Clare turned him down due to their 23-year age difference. Speaking on the Performance People podcast, Clare candidly revealed, “We’ve got a 23-year age difference. Of course, I turned him down. I was like, ‘Don’t be stupid.'”

However, Tommy’s persistent and genuine nature, combined with their shared northern English humor and working-class backgrounds, gradually won her over. “We share a very northern sense of humor,” Tommy told The Times in 2023.

“We’re both from working-class backgrounds—when you look at our parents they brought us up in a similar fashion, whether it be in terms of kindness or toughness or wanting to be the best you can be.”

From Professional to Personal Partnership

As they spent more time together traveling for tournaments and managing Tommy’s career, their connection deepened. “We spent more and more time together and it just so happens we fell in love,” Tommy explained to The Times in 2020. “Not long, just months. We already had such a strong connection and the extra time spent together just tipped us over the edge.”

Clare initially considered stepping away from her professional role when their relationship turned romantic, admitting “At the beginning I thought I couldn’t and I shouldn’t.” However, a six-month trial period proved they could successfully balance both personal and professional relationships.

Wedding and Family Life

Tommy and Clare got engaged in 2017, with Clare cheekily announcing on social media, “My fiancé @TommyFleetwood1.” They married in December 2017 during a private beachfront ceremony in the Bahamas, just after Tommy won the Race to Dubai on the European Tour.

“Me and Clare said that if we got into the tournament, it would be a great place to get married,” Fleetwood told reporters at the time about the Hero World Challenge. “So I’m actually getting married on Tuesday here.”

Their Blended Family

The Fleetwoods have created a beautiful blended family:

Franklin “Frankie” Fleetwood: Born in September 2017, their biological son together. Tommy even withdrew from the 2017 British Masters to be present for Franklin’s birth, stating he “would not want to miss” such a special moment.

Oscar and Murray (Mo): Clare’s two sons from her previous marriage to Andy Craig, whom Tommy has embraced as his own children. Both boys are avid golfers who frequently join Tommy on tour.

Tommy’s relationship with his stepsons has been particularly heartwarming, with Oscar already competing in several Middle East invitationals and making his Challenge Tour debut in April 2024, where Tommy proudly served as his caddie.

Clare’s Role as Manager

Clare’s professional expertise has been instrumental in Tommy’s career success. She manages his:

Sponsorship deals and endorsement strategy

Travel logistics and tournament scheduling

Media appearances and public relations

Brand development and commercial appeal

“Clare is a very, very, very good agent by trade,” Tommy explained. “It wasn’t like she was my wife just helping the family out.” Her organizational skills and deep understanding of golf’s business side have allowed Tommy to focus entirely on his game while building a strong commercial presence.

The couple has faced comments about their age difference throughout their relationship, but they’ve handled public scrutiny with grace and humor. “Oh, we definitely get comments. But it’s never been a thing to us,” Tommy told The Times in 2023.

“Clare actually looks very young for her age and I look old—it’s probably all that sun. She’s incredibly cool and I’m not cool at all, though I am quite mature for my age.”

Life Beyond Golf

The family splits time between the United Arab Emirates and Tommy’s hometown of Southport, England. Clare maintains her charitable work and continues developing her expertise in sports management while supporting Tommy’s career and raising their blended family.

Their story demonstrates how professional partnerships can evolve into personal ones when built on mutual respect, shared values, and genuine connection, regardless of age differences or conventional expectations.