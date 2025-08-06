Who Is Wednesday’s Stalker in Wednesday Season 2?

In Season 2 of “Wednesday,” the stalker is revealed to be Agnes DeMille, a 13-year-old outcast at Nevermore Academy who is obsessed with idolizing Wednesday. Agnes, played by Evie Templeton, initially attempts to befriend Wednesday by asking for her autograph.

However, after being ignored, she resorts to more extreme measures, such as kidnapping Enid and Bruno using her invisibility power and orchestrating dangerous games to capture Wednesday’s attention.

Agnes’s motivations stem from a twisted admiration; she wants to prove herself worthy of being Wednesday’s friend. To this end, she emulates Wednesday’s goth style and creates life-threatening puzzles that challenge Wednesday’s intellect.

Agnes is unmasked early in the season, during episode 2, where she assures Wednesday that she is not the real murderer in the ongoing murder mystery. Instead, she hopes that her elaborate schemes will earn Wednesday’s approval.

After her identity is revealed, Agnes is reluctantly integrated into Wednesday’s investigations, using her invisibility to assist with the murder case. However, her obsession leads to tension, particularly with Enid, who feels displaced as Wednesday’s closest friend.