Who Was Lee Min? K-Pop Duo As One’s Vocalist Found Dead At 46, Appeared On Park Bo-gum’s ‘Cantabile’

Lee Min, the celebrated vocalist of Korean-American R&B duo As One, was found dead at her home on August 5, 2025, at the age of 46. Her sudden passing has deeply shocked the music industry and fans, especially as she remained highly active in the months leading up to her death.

Her agency, Brandnew Music, confirmed the tragic news and stated that police are investigating the circumstances, urging the public to refrain from speculation as no official cause has been determined.

Born in 1978 as Lee Min-young, Lee Min debuted with her musical partner Crystal in 1999 with the album “Day by Day.” As One became known for their soulful harmonies and a string of notable R&B and ballad hits, including “Day by Day,” “Desire and Hope,” and “I’m Fine.”

Their rich sound and emotionally resonant lyrics won them a dedicated following in both South Korea and the broader Korean diaspora. Over her decades-long career, Lee Min was lauded not only for her vocals but also for her positivity and professionalism, juggling her artistic pursuits with work as a music teacher.

In June 2025, As One released the single “Happy Birthday to You,” marking another vibrant chapter in their musical journey. Just weeks prior to her passing, Lee Min made a high-profile appearance on KBS2’s popular music talk show, “The Seasons: Park Bo-gum’s Cantabile.”

She performed live alongside comedian Moon Se-yoon and rapper Hanhae, reaffirming her strong presence and connection with fans. Friends and colleagues described her as energetic and optimistic, making the sudden loss even more difficult for those close to her.

Lee Min is survived by her husband, with whom she married in Hawaii in 2013. Her funeral is set to be held privately, in accordance with her family’s wishes. Her passing is widely mourned, not only as the loss of an immensely talented artist but also a beloved friend and mentor in the music community.