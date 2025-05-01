Why Are Nvidia, Broadcom And Other Chip Stocks Soaring On Thursday?

Many tech stocks saw an increase in value recently. Nvidia (NVDA) rose by 4.02%, Broadcom Inc (AVGO) increased by 3.68%, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSM) went up by 4.34%.

TSM is currently priced at $173.93, with a day range between $170.95 and $174.35. Over the past year, its price has varied between $133.21 and $226.4.

Other notable stocks included Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD), which rose by 1.17%, and ARM Holdings (ARM), which increased by 3.19%. Micron Technology, Inc (MU) gained 2.22%, while Marvell Technology, Inc (MRVL) surged by 4.33%.

These stocks rose alongside Meta Platforms, Inc (META), which increased by 4.82%, and Microsoft Corp (MSFT), which gained 8.33%, following their financial reports.

Meta’s first-quarter revenues reached $42.31 billion, a 16% increase, exceeding analyst expectations. The company’s earnings per share were $6.43, surpassing estimates of $5.21. Meta expects second-quarter revenues between $42.5 billion and $45.5 billion, ahead of estimates of $44.06 billion.

Microsoft reported a revenue of $70.07 billion for the third quarter, a 13% rise, beating expectations of $68.43 billion. Its earnings per share was $3.46, topping estimates of $3.22.

The rising stock prices of Nvidia and Broadcom are linked to their roles as key suppliers for Meta and Microsoft, showing how intertwined the semiconductor industry is.

Recently, the semiconductor sector faced challenges due to U.S. sanctions, trade policies under Donald Trump, and concerns about the CHIPS Act initiated by the Biden administration. The entry of cheaper AI models from Chinese companies, like DeepSeek and Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), adds more pressure on the industry.

BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya supports both Nvidia’s graphics processing units and Broadcom and Marvell Technology’s application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), as demand for AI computing and networking grows. However, he does not see evidence that GPUs will lose their large market share to ASICs anytime soon.

As of now, NVDA’s stock is up 4.22%, AVGO is up 2.97%, and AMD is up 1.72%.