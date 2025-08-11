Why Is Intel (INTC) Stock Soaring Today? | INTC Stock Price

Intel shares jumped after multiple outlets reported that CEO Lip-Bu Tan is set to visit the White House today, a high‑stakes meeting following President Donald Trump’s public call last week for Tan’s resignation over alleged ties to China.

The prospect of a direct dialogue with the administration is being interpreted as a chance to clarify concerns, stabilize political risk, and potentially reset Intel’s standing amid escalating semiconductor policy pressures.

Reports indicate the meeting could cover Tan’s background, Intel’s national‑security role, and potential collaboration with the government, themes investors view as catalysts for de‑risking headlines and protecting U.S. manufacturing strategy under a volatile tariff regime.

The Wall Street Journal first highlighted the planned visit, with subsequent coverage noting that shares gained roughly 4%–6% intraday as traders positioned for a constructive outcome or at least reduced uncertainty.

The backdrop includes Trump’s Truth Social post urging Tan to “resign, immediately,” and scrutiny from Senator Tom Cotton regarding Tan’s historical business connections, which intensified questions around Intel’s leadership and policy exposure. Tan has said the board fully backs him and has characterized circulating claims as misinformation, while emphasizing Intel’s commitment to advancing U.S. national and economic security.

In short, today’s rally reflects a relief trade tied to potential political rapprochement and clarity on Intel’s path forward with the administration, rather than a change in fundamentals; investors are betting that engagement at the White House could mitigate headline risk, preserve strategic initiatives, and avert harsher policy outcomes that might otherwise weigh on Intel’s outlook.