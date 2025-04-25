Why Jaxson Dart Was Chosen Over Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft

The New York Giants made a big move in the 2025 NFL Draft by trading up to pick Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick. This choice surprised many because Dart was not expected to be a first-round pick. By selecting him instead of Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, who was also highly regarded, the Giants show their strategy for building a strong team for the future.

The Giants prefer Dart for several reasons. Dart is only 21 years old, which means he could be a long-term quarterback solution. He had a strong college career, leading the SEC in passing yards last season and setting a program record. His ability to run the ball, with 495 rushing yards and three touchdowns, makes him an appealing choice for teams wanting to modernise their offence.

On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders has impressive stats and won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award, but he is 23 years old. This age difference may have swayed the Giants’ decision, as they likely see Dart as someone who can grow and improve more.

The Giants already have experienced quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on their roster. This setup gives Dart a chance to learn and develop before possibly starting.

To get the 25th pick, the Giants made a bold trade. They gave up their second-round pick (34th overall), a third-round pick (99th overall), and a 2026 third-round pick to the Houston Texans.

This trade not only secures Dart’s future on the team but also allows the Giants to use a fifth-year option on his rookie contract, giving them more flexibility.

In summary, the Giants’ choice to draft Jaxson Dart shows their commitment to building a strong future. By picking a quarterback with great potential, the Giants are setting themselves up for long-term success in the NFL.