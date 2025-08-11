Why Nvidia, AMD Shares Are Slipping Premarket Today | NVDA Stock Price

Nvidia and AMD traded lower in premarket after multiple outlets reported an unprecedented deal under which both companies will remit 15% of revenue from certain AI chip sales to China to the U.S. government as a condition of export licenses, pressuring margin expectations and adding policy uncertainty.

The reported arrangement covers Nvidia’s China‑market H20 accelerator and AMD’s MI308, mid‑spec parts designed to comply with U.S. export controls; officials and media characterized the mechanism as highly atypical—closer to a license fee than a tax—which investors read as a new, durable cost overlay on a key end‑market.

Sentiment was further unsettled by questions over duration, scope, and potential pass‑through to pricing, alongside signals that U.S. authorities only recently began issuing H20 licenses, tightening the timeline and visibility around shipments and profitability recovery in China.

Early market notes and headlines highlighted that even as the deal may reopen a constrained channel, near‑term profit per unit could be clipped, helping explain why Nvidia dipped a little over 1% and AMD more than 2% in premarket trade as investors recalibrated margin and policy risk premia.

Broader commentary from trade experts underscored the policy’s rarity and potential precedent risk, reinforcing caution as the market weighs the balance between resumed China volumes and reduced product‑level economics.