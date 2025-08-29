Why Social Security Is So Important for Older Women

Social Security serves as a financial lifeline for millions of older Americans, but its importance is particularly pronounced for women.

Due to historical inequities in the workplace, caregiving responsibilities, and longer life expectancy, older women face unique economic challenges that make Social Security benefits crucial for their survival and dignity in retirement.

Women Make Up the Majority of Social Security Beneficiaries

The demographics of Social Security recipients tell a compelling story about women’s reliance on the program. Women comprise over 55% of all Social Security beneficiaries aged 62 and older, and this percentage increases dramatically with age—reaching 63% of beneficiaries aged 85 and older.

By age 85, women represent 71% of Social Security recipients, reflecting their longer life expectancy compared to men.

This demographic shift from the program’s early days is striking. In 1940, when Social Security began issuing monthly checks, men outnumbered women beneficiaries by nearly 8 to 1. Today, women make up 54.5% of all Social Security recipients and nearly 95% of those drawing spousal or survivor benefits.

The Gender Gap in Social Security Benefits

Despite representing the majority of beneficiaries, women receive significantly lower Social Security payments than men. In 2021, the average Social Security benefit for retired women aged 65 and older was $18,049, compared to $22,339 for retired men—a gap of over $4,000 annually.

This disparity stems from several factors:

Lower lifetime earnings : Women historically earned less than men due to wage discrimination and occupational segregation

: Women historically earned less than men due to wage discrimination and occupational segregation Career interruptions : Time taken off for childbearing and caregiving reduces total earnings and Social Security contributions

: Time taken off for childbearing and caregiving reduces total earnings and Social Security contributions Part-time work: Women are more likely to work part-time jobs with lower wages and fewer benefits

Social Security as a Poverty Prevention Program

For older women, Social Security functions as the nation’s most effective anti-poverty program. Women aged 65 and older have a poverty rate of 11.6%, compared to 8.8% for older men. Without Social Security, these numbers would be catastrophically higher.

The program’s anti-poverty impact is remarkable: In 2021, Social Security lifted 10.4 million women ages 65 and over out of poverty, including nearly 1.3 million older Black women, 885,000 older Latinas, 329,000 older Asian women, and 7.8 million older white women.

Without Social Security, more than half of elderly women would be living in poverty, demonstrating the program’s critical role in maintaining basic living standards for millions of older women.

Higher Dependency on Social Security Income

Older women rely more heavily on Social Security for their total income than men or married couples. Unmarried women and widows depend on Social Security for 45% of their total income, compared to 33% for men and 28% for couples.

For people over age 65, Social Security accounts for 47% of total income for unmarried women, including widows, compared to 34% of total income for unmarried men.

This heavy reliance reflects women’s limited access to other retirement income sources:

Lower pension coverage : Women are less likely to have employer-sponsored retirement plans

: Women are less likely to have employer-sponsored retirement plans Reduced savings : Lower lifetime earnings translate to less money available for retirement savings

: Lower lifetime earnings translate to less money available for retirement savings Asset income disparities: Only 25% of older Black women and 23% of older Hispanic women have income from assets, compared to 66% of older white men

Widowhood and Survivor Benefits

Women’s longer life expectancy creates additional financial vulnerabilities. Women are more likely than men to outlive their spouses, making up 95% of Social Security survivor beneficiaries. For these widows, Social Security survivor benefits often represent their primary—or only—source of reliable income.

Unmarried older women face particularly high poverty rates:

16% of widows live below the poverty line

live below the poverty line 17% of divorced women aged 65 and older are in poverty

aged 65 and older are in poverty Nearly 20% of never-married women have incomes below the poverty threshold

have incomes below the poverty threshold In contrast, only 5.8% of married women aged 65 and older live in poverty

The Oldest Women Face Greatest Risk

The importance of Social Security becomes even more pronounced for the oldest Americans. Women aged 80 and older have the highest poverty rate (14.7%) among all older age groups. As women age, they typically liquidate other resources and become increasingly dependent on Social Security for basic survival needs.

This demographic reality explains why about 23% of women age 62 and older depend on Social Security for 90% or more of their family income, compared to only 18% of similarly aged men. The program’s guaranteed, inflation-adjusted benefits provide crucial stability for women who may live decades in retirement.

The Critical Role of Social Security

In a 2020 AARP survey, two-thirds of women age 50 and older said they expected to rely substantially on Social Security in retirement, compared with just under half of men. This expectation reflects the ongoing challenges women face in building retirement security through other means.

Social Security’s progressive benefit formula, spousal and survivor benefits, disability protections, and inflation adjustments make it uniquely valuable for older women.

The program provides what many women cannot obtain elsewhere: guaranteed lifetime income that cannot be outlived, regardless of market conditions or longevity.