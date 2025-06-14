Why was Bonnaroo 2025 canceled? Here’s how to get a refund

Bonnaroo 2025 was abruptly canceled on Friday, June 13, after just one night due to severe weather and dangerous flooding in Manchester, Tennessee.

Organizers made the difficult decision following updated forecasts from the National Weather Service, which predicted significant and steady rainfall, leading to deteriorating camping and egress conditions throughout the weekend.

Safety concerns for festivalgoers, especially those camping on-site, were the top priority as heavy storms and persistent rain made large portions of the festival grounds muddy, flooded, and in some cases, inaccessible.

The festival, which kicked off Thursday with a headline performance from Luke Combs, was set to feature major acts like Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier over the weekend. However, ongoing rain forced organizers to suspend shows, evacuate the main festival area (Centeroo), and ultimately cancel the remainder of the event.

This marks the third cancellation for Bonnaroo in five years, leaving many fans disappointed but understanding of the need to prioritize safety.

How to get your Bonnaroo 2025 refund

All ticket holders are eligible for refunds, with the process depending on the type of ticket purchased:

1-Day Admission and Parking Passes (Friday, Saturday, Sunday):

Full refunds will be automatically issued to the original payment method.

Full refunds will be automatically issued to the original payment method. 4-Day Admission Tickets and Camping Packages:

A 75% refund will be automatically processed to the original payment method, reflecting that Thursday’s events went ahead as planned.

A 75% refund will be automatically processed to the original payment method, reflecting that Thursday’s events went ahead as planned. Refund Timeline:

Organizers state that all refunds will be processed within 30 days. No further action is required from most attendees, but those who purchased through third-party vendors like FEVO should check their confirmation emails or contact support if needed.

While the cancellation is disappointing, Bonnaroo’s team has emphasized their commitment to making things right for fans and ensuring everyone’s safety during the evacuation and refund process. Attendees are encouraged to stay patient as refunds are processed and to monitor official Bonnaroo channels for further updates.