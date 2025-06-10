Wipro Shares in Spotlight as Azim Premji Trust Sells ₹5,057 Crore Stake via Block Deal | Wipro Stock Price

Wipro shares are in sharp focus after a major internal block deal saw the Azim Premji Trust offload 20.23 crore equity shares—representing a 1.93% stake in the IT giant—for ₹5,057 crore.

The transaction, executed at an average price of ₹250 per share, was completed on Monday and involved other promoter group entities as the primary buyers, including Hasham Traders, Prazim Traders, and Prazim Trading and Investment Company Pvt Ltd.

As of March 31, 2025, the Azim Premji Trust held over 106.3 crore shares in Wipro, amounting to a 10.15% stake. This latest deal marks a strategic realignment within the promoter group, with no change in overall promoter holding, but a redistribution among its entities.

Hasham Traders acquired 11.9 crore shares, Prazim Traders picked up 5.95 crore, and Prazim Trading and Investment Company bought 2.38 crore shares—all at the same price.

Following the transaction, Wipro shares responded positively, rising 1.26% to close at ₹251.72 on the National Stock Exchange and 1.09% higher at ₹251.30 on the BSE. Early Tuesday trading saw the stock continue to trade in the green, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s stability and the significance of the internal share movement.

The Azim Premji Trust, established by Wipro’s founder Azim Premji, is one of India’s largest philanthropic organizations, supporting education, health, and livelihood initiatives. The sale is seen as part of the trust’s ongoing efforts to fund its philanthropic activities while maintaining significant influence over Wipro’s direction.

Meanwhile, Wipro continues to strengthen its global footprint, recently relocating its Middle East regional headquarters to Riyadh and appointing Mohamed Mousa as Managing Director for the region. The company also reported a robust 25.9% rise in net profit to ₹3,569.6 crore for the March quarter of FY25, despite a marginal annual dip in revenue, and remains cautious about global trade uncertainties and regulatory changes.

The internal block deal underscores the confidence of Wipro’s promoter entities in the company’s long-term prospects and signals continued stability in its leadership and shareholding structure.