WMT Stock Price: Oppenheimer Raises Walmart’s Price Target | WMT Stock News

Walmart Inc. received a fresh vote of confidence from Wall Street as Oppenheimer raised its price target for the retail giant from $100 to $110, while maintaining an “Outperform” rating.

The move, announced on May 7, 2025, reflects heightened expectations for Walmart’s future financial performance and signals continued optimism about the company’s position in the retail sector.

Oppenheimer’s adjustment represents a 10% increase in its outlook for Walmart shares, citing the company’s strong market performance and growth prospects. The firm’s analyst, Rupesh Parikh, noted that Walmart’s consistent execution, expanding e-commerce operations, and gains in higher-margin businesses like advertising and membership are key drivers supporting the upgraded target.

Walmart stock has outperformed broader market indices this year, rising 9% compared to a 5% decline in the S&P 500. Recent quarterly results highlighted robust sales growth of 5.2% and adjusted operating income up 9.4% year-over-year, with e-commerce sales and global advertising revenue both posting double-digit gains. The company has also raised its dividend by 13%, marking its largest increase in more than a decade.

According to consensus data from 38 Wall Street analysts, the average one-year price target for Walmart stands at $107.40, with estimates ranging from $85.34 to $120.00. The majority of brokerage firms continue to rate Walmart as “Outperform,” reflecting broad confidence in the company’s ability to navigate economic headwinds and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

While Oppenheimer’s report anticipates a modest first-quarter earnings result, it suggests that investors may want to watch for any share price weakness as a potential buying opportunity, rather than expecting a major upside catalyst from the upcoming earnings release.

The firm’s positive outlook is underpinned by Walmart’s ongoing investments in technology, automation, and alternative business ventures, which are expected to drive further gains in profitability and market share.

With its upgraded price target and continued “Outperform” rating, Oppenheimer’s latest update underscores Wall Street’s bullish stance on Walmart as the company continues to innovate and expand in a challenging retail environment.