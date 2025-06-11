Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) Stock Climbs Over 2% Amid Strong Monthly Gains | WDS Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) delivered a notable performance on the Australian Securities Exchange today, with its share price climbing 2.27% to close at 23.62 AUD. This marks a daily increase of 0.52 AUD, signaling renewed investor optimism and adding momentum to the energy giant’s recent rally.

The stock’s advance today is part of a broader positive trend. Over the past five trading sessions, Woodside Energy has gained 4.96%, and its one-month return stands at an impressive 13.99%.

This surge reflects a potential turnaround in sentiment for the company, which has faced a challenging environment over the past year. Despite the recent gains, Woodside shares remain down 4.32% year-to-date and have lost 14.17% over the last twelve months, underscoring the volatility that has characterized the energy sector in 2024 and 2025.

Long-term investors, however, have reason for confidence. The five-year return for Woodside Energy is a positive 10.26%, and the company’s all-time performance boasts an extraordinary 819.75% gain, highlighting its historical ability to create value even through market cycles.

The recent uptick is also supported by strong fundamentals, with the company maintaining robust revenues, a healthy dividend yield, and a diversified portfolio across major oil and gas projects.

Market watchers are now focused on whether this strong monthly momentum can translate into a sustained recovery for Woodside Energy. With investor attention shifting to the company’s upcoming earnings report and broader industry trends, the coming weeks will be pivotal in determining if the recent rally marks a lasting reversal or a temporary bounce in a volatile market.