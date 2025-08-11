XRP Buzzes After Saudi Prince’s $121M Bet; Real Estate Payment Rumors Unconfirmed | XRP Price

XRP sentiment firmed after VivoPower International said it raised $121 million for an XRP-focused treasury strategy led by Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud, marking one of the largest high-profile commitments tied to the XRPL this year.

VivoPower plans to use proceeds to accumulate XRP, build a digital asset and DeFi capability, and support a broader corporate transformation, with an initial $60.5 million tranche closed under Regulation S.

The prince’s backing, framed as a long-term investment in the ecosystem, sparked speculation across crypto markets and social media. However, posts claiming Saudi Arabia will allow U.S. citizens to purchase real estate using XRP remain unverified, with no official confirmation from Saudi authorities, Ripple, or regulators.

Market watchers cautioned that while corporate and individual investments can boost visibility, they do not constitute regulatory adoption or legal tender status. Near-term focus is on VivoPower’s execution of its treasury strategy, any follow-on capital approvals, and potential enterprise use cases on XRPL that could translate enthusiasm into measurable network activity.

Absent formal policy statements, traders are treating the real estate payment claims as rumor. Investors are advised to monitor official government communications and corporate filings for clarity on regulatory posture and any expansion of XRP’s role in payment frameworks.